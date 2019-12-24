App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi asks InvITs to file draft papers 30 days before opening of issue

The draft placement memorandum shall contain disclosures as specified in InvIT regulations and a due diligence certificate in the prescribed format also needs to be submitted by the merchant banker.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sebi on December 24 asked infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) to file draft papers with the regulator and exchanges 30 days prior to opening of the issue. The draft placement memorandum shall be filed through a Sebi registered merchant banker, the markets watchdog said in a circular.

"The circular shall come into effect from January 15, 2020 for all InvITs issuing units on private placement basis and are proposed to be listed," the regulator said.

The draft placement memorandum shall contain disclosures as specified in InvIT regulations and a due diligence certificate in the prescribed format also needs to be submitted by the merchant banker. Placement memorandum is a document through which private placement of units of the InvIT is made.

Close

"The merchant banker to the issue, shall ensure that all comments are suitably incorporated in the draft placement memorandum prior to filing of the placement memorandum," Sebi said.

related news

The board may issue observations on the draft placement memorandum within a time frame specified by Sebi.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.