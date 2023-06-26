Sebi asks exchanges to open investor service centres with facilities including library, arbitration access

Except for the training for officials, all the other conditions must be met by the exchange from the 90th day of the issue of the circular dated June 26.

The market regulator has asked exchanges to open new investor service centres (ISCs) wherever required, either as an individual operation or jointly with other exchanges.

Also, under the circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the exchanges have been asked to provide basic minimum facilities at these centres and ensure that the officials at these centres are provided adequate training.

Except for the training for officials, all the other conditions must be met by the exchange from the 90th day of the issue of the circular dated June 26.

The training requirement can be complied with in a phased manner. At least one official at the centres will need to be trained within six months and all the officials will need to receive the training within 12 months, from the date of issue of the circular.

The minimum facilities that the centres have to provide include four financial daily newspapers with at one in a regional language, a laptop or a desktop with internet connectivity solely for the use of investors to check relevant material or access Sebi’s investor redressal portal, facilities to receive complaints in physical and electronic format, facilitation desks to help investors in dispute resolution, arbitration and appellate arbitration facility including video calling facility to attend online arbitration, a meeting room for 5 to 6 people and a sitting space for an equal number of people, and a library on relevant laws and with educational material.

All the centre officials will need to be trained in various areas of securities market, counselling and guiding investors on lodging complaints, resolving investor grievances and promoting investor education, among other things.

The training for the officials should cover an overview of the securities market (both primary and secondary markets); functions and operations of stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories; functions and operations of market intermediaries dealing with investors such as stock brokers, research analysts and portfolio managers; and the officials should have the requisite National Institute of Securities Market (NISM) certification covering the subjects mentioned.