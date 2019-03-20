App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi asks exchanges dealing in agri-commodity derivatives to create fund for farmers, FPOs

In September last year, the regulator had decided to levy a nominal fee of Rs 1 lakh per exchange instead of levying charges based on turnover slab rates and proposed to set up a fund with the fee foregone by it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sebi on Wednesday asked the exchanges dealing with agri-commodity derivatives to create a fund for farmers and FPOs in which the regulatory fee forgone by the regulator would be deposited. Besides, it has issued framework including action plan and guiding principles for the utilisation of fund.

In September last year, the regulator had decided to levy a nominal fee of Rs 1 lakh per exchange instead of levying charges based on turnover slab rates and proposed to set up a fund with the fee foregone by it.

Sebi Wednesday said, "it has been decided that the stock exchanges dealing with agricultural commodity derivatives shall create a separate fund earmarked for the benefit of farmers/FPOs (farmers producer organisations) in which the regulatory fee forgone by Sebi shall be deposited."

For the fund, Sebi said the exchange needs to draw an action plan for full utilisation of foregone fee in any financial year to be utilised during the succeeding financial year.

related news

Such action plan shall be drawn up by the 10th of April of the year in which the fund has to be utilised, it added.

The exchanges would be required to disseminate the details of the action plan on their websites under intimation to Sebi.

The earmarked fund shall not be clubbed with any other funds such as Investor Protection Fund, Investor Services Fund, and Corporate Social Responsibility Funds, Sebi said.

Factors like waiver or subsidy in warehousing charges, reimbursement of cost of bags provided to farmers and FPOs for deposits on exchange platform, and subsidising of broker fee for farmers, among others, should be considered by exchanges for preparing action plan.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 06:17 pm

tags #agri-commodity derivatives #Business #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Dhoni Will Mostly Bat No. 4 But We Need to Be Flexible: Fle ...

Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer: Check Out the New Characters And Ter ...

Nirav Modi Denied Bail by London Court, to Remain in Police Custody Ti ...

IPL 2019 | Players Need to Be Smart in Managing Workload: Jadhav

Britain Has Requested EU Leaders to Delay Brexit Until June 30: PM The ...

Over 100 Dead, Dozens Still Missing in Floods, Landslides in Indonesia

Nirav Modi is Using the Same Defence Team That Fought Extradition Case ...

‘I Want to Fight But…’ Kamal Haasan Releases MNM’s First List, ...

Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Sharon Tate Murder may be ...

IT sector generated 8.73 lakh jobs in 5 years: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

India signals to boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for 2nd time

Doctors, lawyers, businessmen in Makkal Needhi Maiam's first Lok Sabha ...

Political campaign spends on social media a mystery

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid lack of major cues; auto, OM ...

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Punjab National Bank shares surge over 4% after Nirav Modi's arrest

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

﻿﻿PUBG mobile ban: Regulating gaming and digital addiction in Indi ...

Mindtree spurns a dubious lover in L&T, but do not rule out an arrange ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey take part in script read ...

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being a terrible wife to hubby Nick Jonas

Holi 2019: Couples celebrating the festival as Mr & Mrs for the first ...

Ranbir Kapoor shares an update on father Rishi Kapoor's health

Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and more join Ajay Devgn ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.