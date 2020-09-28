172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|sebi-asks-bourses-clearing-corps-to-take-measures-to-liquidate-defaulter-members-assets-5895861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI asks bourses, clearing corps to take measures to liquidate defaulter members' assets

The recovery of assets would help in meeting the obligations of clients, stock exchanges and clearing corporations, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

PTI

Markets regulator Sebi on September 28 asked exchanges and clearing corporations to initiate measures for liquidating assets of defaulter members within six months of declaring the entities concerned as defaulters.

The watchdog has directed that required measures have to be taken before the appropriate court of law to liquidate moveable and immoveable assets that are not in possession of stock exchanges and clearing corporations.

The recovery of assets would help in meeting the obligations of clients, stock exchanges and clearing corporations, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular. A recognised stock exchange acts as a first-level regulator in the securities market, in so far as trading on its platform by its members is concerned.

Close

Sebi noted that in certain cases, there is shortfall of funds or securities with defaulter member to meet the obligation of clients/stock exchanges (SEs) and clearing corporations (CCs). "The SE/CC are advised to initiate suitable actions for liquidating the assets (movable and immovable) of defaulter member, including that of debit balance clients (to the extent of debit balance), within six months of declaration of defaulter, for recovery of the assets not in possession of the SE/CC, before appropriate court of law," Sebi said.

Under the norms, stock exchanges can declare a member as defaulter when, among other reasons, the member is not able to fulfil its obligations.
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 08:08 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.