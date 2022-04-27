English
    Sebi amends rules to simplify procedure for transmission of securities

    PTI
    April 27, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

    With an aim to simplify the procedure for transmission of securities, Sebi has revised the existing threshold limit for simplified documents to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh currently for securities held in physical mode per listed issuer.

    Also, the threshold in this regard for securities held in the dematerialised mode for each beneficiary account has been increased to Rs 15 lakh from the present level of Rs 5 lakh.

    Legal Heirship Certificate or its equivalent certificate issued by competent government authority will be an acceptable document for transmission of securities, the regulator said in a notification issued on Tuesday.

    The objective is to ensure that uniform processes are followed by the Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents (RTAs) / listed companies, which would further ease the transmission process for investors.

    To effect this, the capital markets regulator has amended Sebi's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements or LODR Regulations. The move comes after the board of Sebi approved a proposal in this regard in its meeting in late March.

    In its notification, the regulator has also listed documentation requirements in case of transmission of securities. In case of transmission of securities, where the securities are held in single name with nomination, Sebi said documents like transmission request form by the nominee, original death certificate or copy of death certificate attested by the nominee and copy of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card of the nominee need to be submitted.

    In case of transmission of securities, where the securities are held in single name without nomination, documents, including a notarized affidavit from all legal heirs made on non-judicial stamp paper of appropriate value, to the effect of identification and claim of legal ownership to the securities, need to be submitted. In case the legal heirs are named in the succession certificate or Probate of Will, then the Legal Heirship Certificate or its equivalent certificate can be submitted, Sebi said.



    PTI
    Tags: #Market news #SEBI
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 01:16 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.