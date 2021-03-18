English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

SEBI amends qualification norms for portfolio managers, investment advisers, research analysts

The move will help recognise "the post graduate programme in securities market of not less than one year offered by NISM" as eligible qualification for portfolio managers, investment advisers and research analysts, according to SEBI.

PTI
March 18, 2021 / 05:41 PM IST
SEBI headquarters.

SEBI headquarters.

Markets regulator SEBI has notified new regulations for portfolio managers, investment advisers and research analysts with regard to their qualifications.

The move will help recognise "the post graduate programme in securities market of not less than one year offered by NISM" as eligible qualification for portfolio managers, investment advisers and research analysts, according to SEBI.

In three separate notifications issued on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) amended the regulations for portfolio managers, investment advisers and and research analysts.

The regulator also amended PMS (Portfolio Management Services) regulations with respect to NISM (National Institute of Securities Markets) certification requirements.

This comes after the board of SEBI approved amendments in this regard in February.

Close

With regard to qualification for portfolio manager, SEBI said a portfolio manager need to have a professional qualification in finance, law, accountancy or business management from a university or an institution recognized by a recognised university or a professional qualification by completing a Post Graduate Program in the Securities Market (Portfolio Management) from NISM.

The post graduate programme from NISM should not be less than one year duration.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Market news #SEBI
first published: Mar 18, 2021 05:39 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.