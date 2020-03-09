App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI allows non-bank custodians to manage gold related instruments

Currently, only the banks that are registered as custodians with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) are permitted to manage gold-related products.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Market regulator SEBI has revised mutual fund regulations to permit non-bank SEBI-registered custodians to manage gold or gold-related instruments.

Currently, only the banks that are registered as custodians with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) are permitted to manage gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other gold-related products.

"In case of a gold exchange-traded fund scheme, the assets of the scheme being gold or gold-related instruments may be kept in the custody of a custodian registered with the board," SEBI said revising the mutual fund norms.

Close

After the revision of norms, non-banking custodians, as well as banking custodians, can manage gold ETFs and other gold-related products.

related news

For this, the regulator has amended the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996.

The amendments to the regulation were made after SEBI's board in February approved a proposal to allow bank and non-bank custodians to offer custodian services for gold or gold-related instruments such as gold ETFs.

The move is aimed at reducing the concentration of custodial services for gold or related instruments, SEBI had said.

Additionally, SEBI has also allowed sponsors or asset management companies (AMC) to invest in close-ended mutual fund schemes.

The sponsor or asset management company has to invest either at least one per cent of the amount which would be raised in the new fund offer or Rs 50 lakh, whichever is less "provided that the investment by the sponsor or asset management company shall be made in such option of the scheme, as may be specified by the board," SEBI said.

Presently, the investment by the sponsor or AMC is mandatory in all schemes, except closed-ended schemes.

SEBI in its board meeting said, "in order to bring uniformity across schemes, the board has decided that sponsor or AMC shall invest in close-ended schemes also."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.