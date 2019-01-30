Scrapping of STT and a possible single GST rate of 15% could boost markets

Abhijit Bhave

The Finance Minister has to achieve a delicate balance and grapple between fiscal prudence, and simultaneously manage the expectations of the Indian voters keeping the forthcoming general elections in mind.

We expect the Budget to be primarily directed towards farmers’ welfare schemes and incentives. Other key agenda items will be policies to drive infrastructure growth, generation of employment and income tax benefits for the middle classes.

We expect that the policy announcements would match voters’ expectation and simultaneously to be less radical to attract criticism from opposition parties and not look like an election gimmick.

With the fiscal deficit already crossing the budgeted estimates, maintaining fiscal prudence will be a hard task though a minor overindulgence, if directed towards broader economic growth, will neither upset the voters nor the equity market.

Farm loan waivers, direct monetary support to the farmers and subsidized fertilizers, together with the announcement of higher support prices and easier logistics will be the focus of the Budget to pump up the rural income and sentiment.

Employment generation will be another key area where announcements are expected, as more institutes in the lines of ITI may be opened while more allocation is expected towards empowering institutes like National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Though the revenue from Direct/Indirect taxation had been below the budgeted numbers, we expect direct tax sops for the middle classes, by lowering taxes to boost consumption. The individual tax slabs may be changed and no tax may be levied for income below Rs 5 lakh.

The deduction under section 80C may also get doubled from the present limit or higher limits may be ascribed. Higher medical expenses deductions and schemes specifically for the senior citizens for giving assured income may be introduced.

There is an outside chance of scrapping of the Securities Transaction Tax (STT), which along with a possible single GST rate of around 15 percent in the entire country would give a fillip to the equity market.

Another change that may be brought to ensure taxation parity between mutual funds and schemes of insurance, by levying taxation on the policies like unit-linked plans (ULIPs).

The Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme may be given more teeth as the incumbent government is highly focussed on healthcare and making available of better medical facilities for the entire population of India.

Though the focus will be clearly on the rural economy and the middle classes, we feel the Finance Minister would pay due attention to the SME/MSMEs.

With an effort to support the “Make in India” campaign, easy credit availability and logistic improvement will be the focus of the interim Budget, on February 1, 2019. Residential real estate sector may also receive support in the Budget, in the form of higher tax deduction and easier availability of credit.

Thus, to summarise, though fiscal constraint may tie the hands of the government on splurging extensively, the incumbent government is not expected to step back from taking bold moves that will help economic growth in the long term. The interim budget is a chance for the present government to make a big impact before getting into election mode.

Taking into account, it will be interesting to watch how the government sticks to the fiscal prudence without putting a pause to the India growth story. All eyes will be glued to the upcoming budget 2019, as it may act as an inflection point both for the economy and the equity markets.

The author is CEO of Karvy Private Wealth.

