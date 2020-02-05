Scrapping of DDT on arbitrage funds: What are its implications

Deepak Gupta

Arbitrage funds enjoy preferential tax treatment as they are treated like equity funds for the purpose of taxation but have the risk and return profile of a debt fund. The taxation structure on these funds is as follows:

The dividend distribution tax (DDT) is 10 percent plus surcharge plus cess. We have not grossed up the DDT as we are trying to compare dividend and growth option, ie DDT or dividend against short-term capital gains (STCG). If we gross up DDT, the rate increases from 11.65 percent to 12.94 percent. Grossing up the DDT in this analysis is wrong and will give wrong results.

No surcharge for non-high networth individual (HNI) but 15 percent surcharge for HNIs with income greater than Rs 1 crore. Enhanced surcharge of 25 percent and 37 percent not applicable on equity mutual funds.

For corporates which have availed 22 percent tax rate and have an income of more than Rs 10 crore.

Since these are short-term investment vehicles (generally used as a substitute to liquid funds and ultra-short term funds), the average period of holding (or at least the intended period of holding at the time of investment) is much less than a year. So, investors invest their money in the dividend option as DDT is lower than STCG. In fact, more than 95 percent of the corpus of the arbitrage industry is in the dividend option.

The taxation structure of debt funds is as follows:

Again we have not grossed up the DDT as we are trying to compare dividend and growth option.

Long-term capital gains (LTCG) on debt mutual funds is post indexation benefit but period of holding to avail that is greater than 36 months.

For corporates that who have availed 22 percent tax rate and have an income of more than Rs 10 crore.

Impact of scrapping of DDT

Arbitrage fund investors will move to growth option and either pay STCG or hold for more than a year and pay LTCG.

The returns for arbitrage fund investors will dip due to higher STCG against the earlier DDT. The average last three-month returns of all arbitrage funds is 4.42 percent. This will get reduced by 18-27 bps, depending on the type of the investor.

The post-tax return under the new tax regime (vs the old tax regime) would have been 3.73 percent (against 3.91 percent earlier) for non-HNIs, 3.63 percent (against 3.91 percent earlier) for Ultra HNIs, 3.63 percent (against 3.91 percent earlier) for Super HNIs and 65 percent (against 3.91 percent earlier) for corporates.

The average last three-month returns on all liquid funds has been 5.04 percent, while the UST funds, too, have given an identical return. These two categories are perceived as the competing categories for the arbitrage funds.

The post-tax return under the new tax regime (against the old tax regime) would have been 3.47 percent (against 3.57 percent earlier) for non-HNIs, 3.23 percent (against 3.57 percent earlier) for Ultra HNIs, 2.89 percent (against 3.57 percent earlier) for Super HNIs and 75 percent (against 3.75 percent earlier) for corporates.

The post-tax returns of the arbitrage and the liquid fund/ UST fund categories under the new regime are tabulated below:

Last three-month returns of arbitrage and liquid/UST categories have been considered for analysis, as these are short-term investment avenues.

The actual performance of these categories can vary in future and thereby, change their lucrativeness from the investor’s perspective.

3.28 percent if the corporate has chosen to retain the 30 percent tax rate.

For the ultra HNIs and the Super HNIs, the increase in effective tax rate under the debt schemes is much higher and they will tend to flock to arbitrage funds.

Even for non HNI investors, the difference between the post-tax returns of arbitrage and debt funds is high and the lucrativeness of the arbitrage category will continue for them. The biggest impact will be for the corporates.

The important points here are:

The returns taken for our analysis are of regular plans. Corporates generally invest in the direct plan. The return on direct plan of arbitrage fund will easily be 40-60 bps higher than that of the regular plan. In case of liquid funds that differential is hardly 5-10 bps. So, a corporate, which compares its investment in an arbitrage fund with that of a liquid fund, will continue to find arbitrage fund still lucrative.

But if the corporate compares its investment in arbitrage funds with that of the UST category, then the UST category becomes more lucrative as the differential in the direct and the regular plans under UST is also 40-60 bps

Assuming 40 percent of the corpus of the arbitrage industry is investments by the corporates and assuming 80 percent of these corporates would have switched to the lower tax regime and further assuming that 50 percent of these corporates would compare arbitrage with the UST category (remaining 50 percent assumed to compare arbitrage with liquid funds where arbitrage retains the edge), around 16 percent of the corpus of the arbitrage industry is at risk post-April 1, 2020.

We believe that the lucrativeness of this product for the super HNIs will increase so much that this risk of redemptions from corporates will be taken care of.

The author is VP - Derivatives Sales at Emkay Global Financial Services