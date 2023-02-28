 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Scorching rally in consumer stocks over, says Top Fund Manager

Feb 28, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

The global reopening from the pandemic boosted consumer shares around the world, especially in India where the domestic demand story has long been touted by global funds, leading to billions in inflows in the second half of 2022.

The rally in India’s largest consumer stocks has likely run its course as margins are near historical highs and the firms appear reluctant to boost investment, according to one of the nation’s biggest money managers.

“We think earnings growth will disappoint,” said Anish Tawakley, who oversees about $4.8 billion as deputy equity chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential Asset Management in Mumbai. “We don’t think volumes will recover unless these companies ramp up investments — brand building, marketing, product innovation, consumer spending.”

The global reopening from the pandemic boosted consumer shares around the world, especially in India where the domestic demand story has long been touted by global funds, leading to billions in inflows in the second half of 2022. Still, as inflation accelerates and hits the rural population particularly hard, cracks are emerging in the the country’s consumption dynamic.

An index of India’s consumer goods firms has dropped about 3% from its peak earlier this month and is now little changed this year after jumping 17% in 2022. That’s still better than the broader S&P BSE Sensex Index, which has fallen 2.6% since the end of December.