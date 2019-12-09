SBI share price up as bank reduces MCLR by 10 bps

State Bank of India (SBI) share price made decent gains on BSE on December 9 after the country's largest lender reduced its one-year marginal costs of funds-based lending (MCLR) by 10 basis points, effective December 10.

The eighth consecutive cut in the year 2019-20 brings down SBI's MCLR to 7.9 percent per annum from 8 percent.

The move will reduce interest rates on SBI home loans and personal loans.

As of December 6 close, the stock has gained 8 percent in Calendar 2019 against a 13 percent rise in the Sensex.