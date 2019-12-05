SBI share price lacklustre after the firm announces divestment in UTI AMC

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) traded lacklustre on BSE on December 5, a day after the company said it will divest an 8.25 percent in the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC).

"The Executive Committee of the Central Board of Directors (ECCB) of the bank at its meeting held today has accorded final approval, for divestment of SBI stake in UTI AMC up to 8.25 percent through IPO by way of offer for sale of up to 1,04,59,949 equity shares," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

SBI, LIC, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda each hold 18.5 percent stake in the UTI AMC. The remaining stake is held by US company T Rowe Price.

SBI's offer for sale subject to the approval of the SEBI and other authorities and departments.

The bank also has AMC business. As per the cross-holding limit introduced by the SEBI in March 2018, if a shareholder has at least a 10 percent stake in a mutual fund, then it cannot hold a similar-sized stake in another fund house and would also have to give up its board positions.