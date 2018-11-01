SBI Rs 2,000 cr tier II bond subscribed two times

SBI's Rs 2,000 crore bond issue was subscribed by more than two times with mutual funds, pension funds and banks, among others, bidding for it.

"Investors continued to repose their trust in SBI by bidding for more than 2.20 times of the basic issue size of the tier II bond issue of Rs 2,000 crores, which was one of the largest issues of tier II bonds in recent times," the lender said in a release.

SBI's scrip closed at Rs 285.7 on the BSE, up 1.85 percent.