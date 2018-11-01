App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI Rs 2,000 cr tier II bond subscribed two times

"Investors continued to repose their trust in SBI by bidding for more than 2.20 times of the basic issue size of the tier II bond issue of Rs 2,000 crores, which was one of the largest issues of tier II bonds in recent times," the lender said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SBI's Rs 2,000 crore bond issue was subscribed by more than two times with mutual funds, pension funds and banks, among others, bidding for it.

"Investors continued to repose their trust in SBI by bidding for more than 2.20 times of the basic issue size of the tier II bond issue of Rs 2,000 crores, which was one of the largest issues of tier II bonds in recent times," the lender said in a release.

SBI's scrip closed at Rs 285.7 on the BSE, up 1.85 percent.

 
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 09:58 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #State Bank of India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.