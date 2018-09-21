SBI rises 2% as bank concludes $ 650 million green bond issue

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) gained 2.6 percent intraday Friday after bank concluded the issuance of USD 650 Mio Green Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes programme.

The bank has concluded the issue of USD 650 Mio Green Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes having maturity of 5 years and coupon of 4.5 percent payable semi annually under Regulation-S.

The Bonds will be issued through its London branch as September 28, 2018 and shall be listed on Singapore Stock Exchange and lndia lnternational Exchange, GIFT City.

Also, Central board of SBI at its meeting held on September 20 has given approval for transfer of the existing Merchant Acquiring Business (MAB) of the bank to its wholly owned subsidiary, SBI Payment Services (SBIPSPL).

The Bank intends to subsequently induct a JV partner with proven global expertise in this business in SBIPSPL.

At 11:25 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 278.00, up Rs 6.60, or 2.43 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil