SBI rises 1% ahead of Q2 results; net profit could fall 50% on higher provisions

Shares of State Bank of India rose over a percent ahead of its September quarter results.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 292.60 and an intraday low of Rs 283.75.

The lender is expected to register more than 50 percent fall in the second quarter profit compared to year-ago.

Elevated provisions, tepid growth in net interest income, and lower other and operating income may hit profitability.

Brokerage houses Nomura, Motilal Oswal, Emkay Research and Prabhudas Lilladher see 40-97 percent fall in Q2 profit YoY. Kotak expects Rs 740 crore loss due to elevated provisions.

Provisions

Provisions are expected to remain elevated, though there could be a fall on year-on-year as well as sequentially.

Brokerages said provisions would be high due to ageing of NPLs and MTM provisions on investments due to rising interest rates.

NII and Loan Growth

Net interest income growth is likely to be more than 10 percent in the quarter ended September 2018 YoY. Loan growth is likely to be around 5-10 percent with steady margin.

"We factor in lower than industry loan growth but factor in steadier margins as MCLR effect comes in with lower interest reversals leading to 16.5 percent YoY NII growth," said Prabhudas Lilladher which expects NII growth at 16.5 percent with a 5 percent rise in advances YoY.

Asset Quality

Asset quality is likely to see some improvement on sequentially due to stable slippages in Q2, but may remain elevated as brokerage houses remain concerned about the existing pool of NPAs.

Prabhudas Lilladher, which expects gross non-performing assets (GNPA) to fall 33 percent QoQ, said it has factored in a slight improvement in asset quality as slippages trend is expected to be stable and continue to see upgrades/recoveries.

At 13:38 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 288.60, up Rs 3.15, or 1.10 percent, on the BSE.