SBI raises Rs 4,000 crore via AT1 bonds; stock up 3%

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) jumped over 3 percent in intraday trade on September 10 after the lender said it raised Rs 4,000 crore via AT1 bonds.

In a regulatory filing on September 10, the public sector lender said it has sold Rs 4,000 crore of the Basel compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds at a coupon rate of 7.74 percent.

As per the BSE filing, this is the lowest pricing ever offered on such debt, issued by any bank since the country started implementing the stringent Basel ll capital rules in 2013.

As the aggregate bids were in excess of Rs 6,000 crore, the bank exercised the full greenshoe option of Rs 3,000 crore over and above the base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore.

SBI said it has an AAA credit rating from local credit agencies and its AT1 offering is rated AA+, which is the highest rating in the country for these instruments in view of the hybrid and high-risk nature of these instruments.

"While the AT 1 instrument is perpetual in nature, it can be called back by the lender after five years or any anniversary date thereafter. This issuance comes after a successful issue of Tier 2 bonds last month by SBl, aggregating to Rs 8,931 crore, at 6,80 percent, which is again the best ever pricing for Tier 2 debt instruments. Both the issuances were solely managed by SBI Capital Markets," said the bank.

Shares of SBI traded 2.85 percent higher at Rs 200.45 on BSE at 12:00 hours.