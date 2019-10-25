App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Q2: Profit jumps 3-fold to Rs 3,012cr despite higher provisions, fresh slippages see sharp dip

Profit increased to Rs 3,012 crore compared to Rs 944.87 crore in same period last year.

Country's largest lender State Bank of India has reported a more than three-fold increase in Q2 FY20 profit, despite higher provisions, with an improvement in asset quality.

Profit increased to Rs 3,012 crore compared to Rs 944.87 crore in same period last year, which included one-time gain of Rs 3,484 crore on sale of partial investment in SBI Life Insurance.

Net interest income grew by 17.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 24,600 crore, with loan growth at 9.6 percent.

Domestic net interest margin improved 21 bps QoQ to 3.22 percent and credit growth stood at 8.43 percent YoY.

Asset quality improved sequentially as well as YoY. Gross non-performing assets (NPA), as a percentage of gross advances (Rs 1.61 lakh crore), fell 34 bps QoQ to 7.19 percent. Net NPAs, as a percentage of net advances (Rs 59,939 crore), dropped 28 bps QoQ to 2.79 percent.

Fresh slippages fell significantly to Rs 8,805 crore at the end of September as against Rs 16,212 crore reported in the June quarter.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter-ended September stood at Rs 13,139 crore, up 8.7 percent YoY and 43 percent sequentially. Provision coverage ratio improved sequentially to 81.23 percent against 79.3 percent.
Other income, or non-interest income, grew by 9.3 percent YoY to Rs 8,538.4 crore, while pre-provision operating profit jumped 19.2 percent YoY to Rs 14,714.5 crore.


Tax expenses increased substantially to Rs 2,048 crore due to an adjustment deferred tax assets as against Rs 868 crore in same period last year.

The stock was quoting at Rs 274.70, up Rs 12.00, or 4.57 percent on the BSE at 1358 hours IST.

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 02:08 pm

tags #Results #State Bank of India

