SBI Mutual Fund buys 3 crore shares of Crompton Greaves via bulk deal

SBI Mutual Fund bought 30,096,000 shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals through a bulk deal on BSE on December 3.

As per bulk deals data available on the BSE, SBI Mutual Fund bought shares at an average price of Rs 249.20 per share.

The cumulative value of the deal stands at about Rs 750 crore.

Besides SBI Mutual Fund, Amundi Funds SBI FM Equity India and Societe Generale also bought 9,020,000 and 3,400,000 shares, respectively, of Crompton Greaves through bulk deals on December 3, data on BSE showed.

On the other hand, MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd and Amalfiaco Limited sold 18,866,327 and 32,296,000 shares, respectively, of Crompton Greaves on BSE through bulk deals.

All the above transactions were carried out at an average price of Rs 249.20 per share.

The Indian market benchmarks extended their losing run for the third consecutive session on December 3 on account of weak global cues and caution ahead of RBI monetary policy meet.

The 30-share Sensex settled 127 points, or 0.31 percent, lower at 40,675.45, with 21 stocks in the red, while the Nifty index closed with a loss of 54 points, or 0.45 percent at 11,994.20, with 11 stocks up and 39 down.