Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI MF buys 2.2% stake in V-Guard, Clix Capital offloads over 1.11 crore shares in Future Consumer

Axis Mutual Fund was the seller for the abovementioned shares of V-Guard at the same price

Moneycontrol News
 
 
SBI Mutual Fund has acquired 2.2 percent equity stake in V-Guard Industries, the electrical appliances manufacturer, via open market transaction on August 20.

The stock gained 5.62 percent to close at Rs 169.25 on the BSE despite the correction in benchmark indices.

SBI MF has bought 94,96,719 shares in company (representing 2.2 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 160.25 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Axis Mutual Fund was the seller for the abovementioned shares of V-Guard at the same price. As per shareholding pattern on June 30, Axis Mutual Fund through Axis Focused 25 Fund 1 held 1,71,27,506 shares (representing 4 percent of its total paid-up equity).

related news

Among other deals, Clix Capital Services sold 1,11,65,000 equity shares in Future Consumer, a food-led FMCG company, at Rs 11.2 per share. The stock ended 4.67 percent higher at Rs 11.20 on August 20.

On August 11, Future Capital Investment Pvt, the promoter of Future Consumer, said Clix Capital Services invoked 3,45,49,134 pledged shares (representing 1.8 percent of the total paid-up equity) of Future Consumer on July 22. These shares were encumbered in favour of Clix.

Apart from above deals, LTS Investment Fund bought 11 lakh shares in Alankit at Rs 17.63 per share. Thakar Ashish Bhupendra acquired 1.8 lakh shares in GSS Infotech at Rs 26.7 per share.

VT Rajan bought 1.04 lakh shares in Jain Irrigation DVR at Rs 12.03 per share and Radhey Health Care acquired 1,28,095 shares in Ruchira Papers at Rs 60.19 per share.

Sanjay R Chowdhari sold 1.6 lakh shares in Supreme Engineering at Rs 17.03 per share. Pranith Realities sold 1.44 lakh shares in Suumaya Lifestyle at Rs 31.47 per share.

Alpha Leon Enterprises sold 18,55,361 shares in Vikas EcoTech at Rs 10.6 per share.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 10:14 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Future Consumer #Market Edge #V-Guard Industries

