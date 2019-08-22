App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 09:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life buy Alkem Lab's shares worth Rs 538 crore

SBI Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on August 22 bought shares of drug firm Alkem Laboratories Ltd worth around Rs 538 crore through open market transactions.

According to data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SBI Mutual Fund bought 24 lakh shares and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF purchased 7.5 lakh shares of the pharmaceutical company for Rs 1,708.45 apiece.

While SBI MF bought the shares for Rs 410.02 crore, Aditya Birla acquired scrips for Rs 128.13 crore.

In a separate transaction, Prasid Uno Family Trust sold 36 lakh shares of Alkem for Rs 1,708.45 per scrip.

According to the shareholding pattern available on the NSE, Prasid Uno held over 41 lakh shares or 3.43 per cent stake in Alkem at the end of the June 2019 quarter.

Shares of Alkem Laboratories ended at Rs 1,742 on the NSE, down 0.19 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 09:56 pm

tags #Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund #Alkem Laboratories Ltd #Business #Market news #MF News #SBI Mutual Fund

