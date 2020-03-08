SBI may rescue Yes Bank, but the stock is now a trader's play: Experts

The Yes Bank debacle will forever be etched in the memory of D-Street. The scrip fell 85 percent intraday and closed 57 percent lower a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took over the private lender.

In a single session, investors of Yes Bank lost Rs 5,000 crore.

However, experts see a silver lining is SBI's assurance.

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on March 7 said once RBI's 30- day moratorium period ends, the largest lender of the country would take charge. SBI is allowed to buy up to 49 percent stake in Yes Bank and appoint two nominee directors along with an initial investment of upto Rs 2,450 crore. The investment can be increased to Rs 10,000 crore in the next three years during which it will have to a maintain 26 percent stake in Yes Bank.

"The Yes Bank problem has been a market concern for many months now. RBI preferred, and rightly so, an internal resolution of the problem through capital infusion. But now the central bank has acted since the bank management failed to raise capital. A quick resolution can be expected. There is no systemic issue or contagion consequences. No need to panic," VK Vijaykumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

SBI chairman said the bank would submit their resolution plan for Yes Bank soon. It will also start looking for both domestic and foreign investors to further sell stake of Yes Bank.

Overall, experts feel it is a big bailout by SBI to avoid PMC Bank like a situation.

"I believe the government's rescue plan bring out Yes Bank from an ICU emergency ward to normal ward, wherein, the health of the bank is still under checks. On the news SBI has expressed willingness to make an investment in Yes Bank and participate in its reconstruction scheme would just be like parenting support for a newly adopted child," Prashanth Tapse, AVP Research at Mehta Equities told Moneycontrol.

But the big question remains whether the bank can survive after the initial push.

Recently, the bank has witnessed a mass exodus. Customers have left, big corporates took their business elsewhere, foreign investors have bailed out and mutual funds are also reducing their stake.

Hence, even after the rescue plan, Tapse believes, Yes Bank stock will now be a trader’s play rather than an investment play.

According to Tapse, future growth is still under question. Hence, stay away from the stock at least for the time being, he said.

For traders Monday, he said the trend will likely be positive as uncertainty still lingers around the embattled bank.

