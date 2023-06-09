SBI Life loaded up on Kotak Bank in May, ICICI Pru Life reduced stake

Representative Image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Ahead of Canada Pension Fund paring its stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance added shares worth Rs 335 crore of the private lender in the month of May.

Kotak Mahindra Bank settled 0.6 percent lower on June 9 at Rs 1,874 on the NSE, as foreign institutional investor Canada Pension Fund sold 1.7 percent stake. As of March end, it held 4.3 percent stake in the bank.

On the flipside, ICICI Prudential Life reduced stake worth Rs 678 crore in the stock and HDFC Life cut stake worth Rs 21 crore.

The big moves

In a flurry of activity in May, the key additions made by insurance houses were Vedant Fashions, IDFC First Bank, Star Health, ITC, and Rainbow Children. While Kotak Mahindra Bank, Interglobe Aviation, L&T, Axis Bank, and UltraTech Cement were the key reductions, as per Nuvama Research's Insurance Portfolio Analyser.

Life insurers make money by deploying the premium they collect from policyholders into investments.

According to the report, ICICI Pru Life added Vedant Fashions, Star Health, and Bajaj Finserv, with investments amounting to Rs 223 crore, Rs 182 crore, and Rs 101 crore, respectively.

Apart from Kotak Bank, the insurance house reduced its stake in Interglobe Aviation and L&T by Rs 296 crore and Rs 126 crore, respectively.

SBI Life, another major player in the insurance industry, has added shares of HDFC worth Rs 310 crore and ITC worth Rs 219 crore. However, it has significantly reduced its investments in Cummins, SRF, and Infosys, with reductions totaling Rs 185 crore, Rs 179 crore, and Rs 158 crore, respectively.

For HDFC Life, key additions were Rainbow Children's, HDFC, and LTI Mindtree, amounting to Rs 156 crore, Rs 119 crore, and Rs 52 crore, respectively. However, it pared its stake worth Rs 104 crore in HDFC Bank.

Tata AIA Life's major additions were ITC, IDFC First Bank, and Indian Hotels, worth Rs 144 crore, Rs 140 crore, and Rs 114 crore, respectively. Conversely, they have reduced their holdings in Axis Bank, Bharat Forge, and L&T Tech Services by Rs 130 crore, Rs 108 crore, and Rs 107 crore, respectively.

A clear favourite among insurance houses - ITC - gained 4.7 percent in the month of May. For the quarter ended March 2023, ITC reported a 21.4 percent year-on-year growth in standalone net profit at Rs 5,086.9 crore.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) for the company went up 5.6 percent YoY to Rs 16,398 crore from Rs 15,531 crore in the year-ago period. Both topline and bottomline beat analysts' estimates.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​