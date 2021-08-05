MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for webinar on Building portfolio with active funds at 5pm today. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

SBI Life Insurance stock in focus as Carlyle Asia Partners arm mulls exiting firm

US private equity fund CA Emerald Investments, arm of Carlyle Asia Partners, will offload its entire 1.9 percent stake in SBI Life Insurance Company. The price range for the share sale has been set at Rs 1,130-Rs 1,136.85.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SBI Life Insurance Company share price was trading marginally in the red in the morning session on August 5 as Carlyle Asia Partners arm mulls exiting firm.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,134.45, down Rs 2.40, or 0.21 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,174.00. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,174.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,126.60.

The stock witnessed surge in volumes and was trading with volumes of 19,157,312 shares, compared to its five day average of 55,029 shares, an increase of 34,713.37 percent.

US private equity fund CA Emerald Investments, arm of Carlyle Asia Partners, will offload its entire 1.9 percent stake in SBI Life Insurance Company. The price range for the share sale has been set at Rs 1,130-Rs 1,136.85, according data available.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

Carlyle will be able to raise Rs 2,147 crore at the lower end. BofA Securities India is the investment bank handling the share sale.

Promoter State Bank of India currently holds 55.5 percent stake in SBI Life and BNP Paribas Cardiff holds 0.2 percent stake.

Carlye will completely exit from SBI Life Insurance after it picked up a 9 percent stake in the life insurer from BNP Paribas Cardif SA on March 2019 for approximately Rs 5,500 crore.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #SBI Life Insurance
first published: Aug 5, 2021 10:56 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.