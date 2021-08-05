SBI Life Insurance stock in focus as Carlyle Asia Partners arm mulls exiting firm

live bse live

SBI Life Insurance Company share price was trading marginally in the red in the morning session on August 5 as Carlyle Asia Partners arm mulls exiting firm.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,134.45, down Rs 2.40, or 0.21 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,174.00. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,174.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,126.60.

The stock witnessed surge in volumes and was trading with volumes of 19,157,312 shares, compared to its five day average of 55,029 shares, an increase of 34,713.37 percent.

US private equity fund CA Emerald Investments, arm of Carlyle Asia Partners, will offload its entire 1.9 percent stake in SBI Life Insurance Company. The price range for the share sale has been set at Rs 1,130-Rs 1,136.85, according data available.

Carlyle will be able to raise Rs 2,147 crore at the lower end. BofA Securities India is the investment bank handling the share sale.

Promoter State Bank of India currently holds 55.5 percent stake in SBI Life and BNP Paribas Cardiff holds 0.2 percent stake.

Carlye will completely exit from SBI Life Insurance after it picked up a 9 percent stake in the life insurer from BNP Paribas Cardif SA on March 2019 for approximately Rs 5,500 crore.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.