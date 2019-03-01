App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Life Insurance rebounds sharply after falling 12% amid block deals worth Rs 4,576 cr

CNBC-TV18 report indicated that about 8.85 crore shares worth Rs 4,576 crore traded in block deals on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
SBI Life Insurance Company shares rebounded sharply after steep fall in early trade amid large block deals.

The stock recovered and gained 6.5 percent after falling more than 12 percent in early trade.

These shares exchanged at an average price of Rs 518.5 per share.

At 10:06 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 603.90, up Rs 23.40, or 4.03 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 09:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #SBI Life Insurance Company

