SBI Life Insurance rebounds sharply after falling 12% amid block deals worth Rs 4,576 cr

SBI Life Insurance Company shares rebounded sharply after steep fall in early trade amid large block deals.

The stock recovered and gained 6.5 percent after falling more than 12 percent in early trade.

CNBC-TV18 report indicated that about 8.85 crore shares worth Rs 4,576 crore traded in block deals on the BSE.

These shares exchanged at an average price of Rs 518.5 per share.

At 10:06 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 603.90, up Rs 23.40, or 4.03 percent on the BSE.