App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Life Insurance rallies 6% after CA Emerald Investments picks up 9% stake

The Mauritius company acquired 9 crore shares (representing 9 percent of total paid-up equity) in SBI Life through open market transaction in opening.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SBI Life Insurance Company shares rebounded sharply after steep fall in early trade amid large block deal.

The stock recovered and gained 6.5 percent after falling more than 12 percent in early trade.

The insurance major company said CA Emerald Investments was the buyer in that block deal.

The Mauritius company acquired 9 crore shares (representing 9 percent of total paid-up equity) in SBI Life through open market transaction in opening.

BNP Paribas was the seller in the above block deal.

"BNP Paribas Cardif S A has successfully sold 92,252,908 equity shares of company, cumulatively representing 9.2 percent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital, as on March 1, 2019," SBI Life said.

At 12:05 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 600.95, up Rs 20.45, or 3.52 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 09:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #SBI Life Insurance Company

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.