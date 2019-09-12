App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Life Insurance falls 2% as two-day offer for sale by SBI opens

SBI held 62.10 percent stake in life insurance company, as per shareholding pattern on June 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company fell 1.6 percent to Rs 792 intraday on September 12 after the two-day offer-for-sale of stake by SBI opened.

The insurance company, on September 11, said State Bank of India proposed to sell up to 3.5 crore equity shares—representing 3.50 percent of the total paid-up equity—on September 12-13.

The offer-for-sale issue opened on September 12 only for non-retail investors, it will be available for retail as well as non-retail investors the next day.

Close

The stock has corrected more than 5 percent in three sessions, but has rallied more than 40 percent in last nine months. At 1006 hours, the stock was quoting at Rs 792.00, down Rs 6.75, or 0.85 percent, on the BSE.

related news

SBI has kept option open to additionally sell up to one crore equity shares of insurance company. In the event the oversubscription option is exercised, the equity shares forming part of the base offer size and the oversubscription option will in aggregate, be referred to as the 'sale shares', SBI Life said in its BSE filing.

The stake sale will happen through the separate designated window of BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.

The floor price has been fixed at Rs 770 per share, a 3.6 percent discount to September 11 closing price.

SBI held 62.10 percent stake in the life insurance company, as per shareholding pattern on June 2019.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 11:04 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #SBI #SBI Life Insurance Company

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.