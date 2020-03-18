SBI Life, ICICI Pru, HDFC Life shares fall 6-8% after Morgan Stanley cuts price target

Shares of HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential and SBI Life fell 6-8 percent intraday on March 18 after Morgan Stanley slashed price target, citing tougher earnings outlook ahead.

The global brokerage house has downgraded SBI Life to equalweight from overweight and cut price target by 25 percent to Rs 820 from Rs 1,100 per share earlier.

"ICICI Prudential looked inexpensive, but we have given equalweight rating due to uncertainty on growth/persistency," said Morgan Stanley while reducing the target to Rs 400 from Rs 490 per share.

HDFC Life is better placed, hence assigning equalweight rating on valuations basis, but slashed price target to Rs 500 from Rs 570 per share, the brokerage said.

"Overall earnings outlook for insurance companies are getting tougher, given continued volatile markets due to novel coronavirus outbreak across countries. Hence, we lowered earnings and introduced bear case weights while the reduced value of the new business by 3-10 percent over FY21-F22," it added.

As the outlook remains tough on life insurance space, Morgan Stanley prefers large banks within India financials.

HDFC Life Insurance Company was down 5.25 percent at Rs 439.55, SBI Life Insurance Company down 7.88 percent at Rs 633.60 and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company down 5.71 percent at Rs 316 on the BSE at 1012 hours IST.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.