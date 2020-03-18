App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Life, ICICI Pru, HDFC Life shares fall 6-8% after Morgan Stanley cuts price target

HDFC Life is better placed, hence assigning equalweight rating on valuations basis, but slashed price target to Rs 500 from Rs 570 per share, Morgan Stanley said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential and SBI Life fell 6-8 percent intraday on March 18 after Morgan Stanley slashed price target, citing tougher earnings outlook ahead.

The global brokerage house has downgraded SBI Life to equalweight from overweight and cut price target by 25 percent to Rs 820 from Rs 1,100 per share earlier.

"ICICI Prudential looked inexpensive, but we have given equalweight rating due to uncertainty on growth/persistency," said Morgan Stanley while reducing the target to Rs 400 from Rs 490 per share.

Close

HDFC Life is better placed, hence assigning equalweight rating on valuations basis, but slashed price target to Rs 500 from Rs 570 per share, the brokerage said.

related news

"Overall earnings outlook for insurance companies are getting tougher, given continued volatile markets due to novel coronavirus outbreak across countries. Hence, we lowered earnings and introduced bear case weights while the reduced value of the new business by 3-10 percent over FY21-F22," it added.

As the outlook remains tough on life insurance space, Morgan Stanley prefers large banks within India financials.

HDFC Life Insurance Company was down 5.25 percent at Rs 439.55, SBI Life Insurance Company down 7.88 percent at Rs 633.60 and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company down 5.71 percent at Rs 316 on the BSE at 1012 hours IST.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 11:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC Life Insurance Company #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company #SBI Life Insurance Company

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.