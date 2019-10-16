SBI Life hits record high as analysts see double digit return after Q2 earnings

Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company rallied 4.7 percent intraday to hit a record high of Rs 879 on October 16 as brokerages maintained buy call after second quarter earnings performance.

The stock has been one of the biggest gainers of the year so far, rallying more than 60 percent amid consistent growth and potential of the insurance business. It was quoting at Rs 873, up Rs 33.35, or 3.97 percent on the BSE at 0955 hours.

The private life insurer SBI Life Insurance posted a 48.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its September quarter net profit to Rs 129.84 crore. Earnings were impacted as the insurer made a Rs 70.3 crore of provisions for diminution in value of investments in Q2FY20, otherwise earnings matched analyst expectations. No such provisions were made in the year-ago period.

"SBI Life reported in-line results with strong gross written premium (GWP) and annual premium equivalent (APE) growth of 33.3 percent YoY and 17.5 percent YoY, respectively, in Q2FY20, led by focus on protection, annuity and individual non-par savings business. Renewals registered 33.2 percent growth YoY," said Emkay which has maintained buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 991, implying a potential upside of 15 percent from current levels.

Persistency, excluding single premium, expanded across cohorts, with 13 months and 61-month persistency improving by more than 200bps YoY, while 25th month persistency expanded by 460bps YoY.

For Q2, the first year premium grew by 14.7 percent YoY to Rs 2,548.04 crore. The assets under management grew 23 percent YoY to Rs 1.54 lakh crore at the end of Q2. Here, the debt-equity mix stood at 77:23 with 90 percent of the debt investments in AAA and sovereign instruments.

SBI Life said its Value of New Business (VoNB) increased 33 percent YoY to Rs 940 crore in H1FY20 while the VoNB margin increased from 19.2 percent to 20.2 percent in H1FY20 on a 400bps positive variance from a change in product mix, neutral effect of change in assumptions (as will be reviewed by year-end) and 300bps negative impact due to falling interest rates.

VoNB is the present value of expected future earnings from new policies written during a specified period and it reflects the additional value to shareholders expected to be generated through the activity of writing new policies during a specified period.

Prabhudas Lilladher also maintained buy rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 991 (implying a 18 percent potential upside from current levels), strong growth contribution non-par savings like annuity, guaranteed and individual protection, and consistent improvement in margin at pace of 80-90bps each quarter.

SBI Life's new business premium (NBP) continued to grow strong at 40 percent YoY in H1FY19 with APE growth of 26 percent on very strong growth from non-PAR. However, it was slower than Q1FY20 on ULIP and PAR (saw de-growth), the brokerage said, adding protection business continued to grow well with 1x growth YoY with higher individual protection business.

In the business written, the share of total protection NBP (individual and group) has increased from 10.5 percent in H1FY9 to 11.9 percent in H1FY20.

The life insurer reported a decrease in operating expense ratio from 7.8 percent to 6.5 percent in H1FY20.