Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Life, Divis Labs to replace Bharti Infratel, ZEE in Nifty50

SBI Life would be the second insurance company to enter into Nifty50 after HDFC Life Insurance Company which included in the index from July 31

Moneycontrol News
 
 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 20 has decided to include SBI Life Insurance Company and Divi's Laboratories in the Nifty50. It will remove Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) from the benchmark index.

These changes will be effective September 25 or at the close of trade on September 24, the exchange, which makes semi-annual review of its indices, said.

SBI Life would be the second insurance company to enter into Nifty50 after HDFC Life Insurance Company was included in the index from July 31.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review, it added.

In the Nifty Next 50, Adani Green Energy, Alkem Laboratories, Bharti Infratel, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Tata Consumer Products will replace Divi's Laboratories, NHPC, Page Industries, SBI Life Insurance Company and Shriram Transport Finance.

The exchange also made changes to the constituents of Nifty 500, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 50, Nifty Smallcap 100, Nifty LargeMidcap 250, Nifty MidSmallcap 400, Nifty 200, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Energy, Nifty India Consumption, Nifty MNC, Nifty Services Sector, Nifty100 Liquid 15, Nifty Midcap Liquid 15, Nifty Growth Sectors 15, Nifty Mahindra Group, Nifty Tata Group, Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap and Nifty SME Emerge indices.

No changes are being made to Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Financial Services 25/50, Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT, Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty, Nifty Infrastructure, Nifty PSE and Nifty Aditya Birla Group indices.

Meanwhile, the exchange has also decided to revise the criteria to select stocks for Nifty 500, Nifty 100 and Nifty Midcap 150 indices.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 08:48 pm

