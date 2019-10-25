App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 162
INC+ : 104

Need 41 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI gains 3% ahead of September quarter earnings, slippages likely to fall

Non-performing assets could also see some improvement sequentially due to recovery from NPAs or write-offs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of State Bank of India gained 3.4 percent intraday on October 25 ahead of likely fall in slippages in quarter ended September 2019. Earnings will be announced later today.

The stock lost more than 20 percent in the last three months. It was quoting at Rs 269.90, up Rs 7.20, or 2.74 percent, on the BSE at 12:22 hours IST.

The profit is expected to be at around Rs 1,875.9 crore in the September quarter, rising 98.5 percent compared to year-ago but may decline 20 percent sequentially due to deferred tax assets adjustment, according to a poll analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

Close

The profit could be supported by lower provisions and gained from stake sale in SBI Life insurance.

related news

"Sale of shares in SBI Life has led to Rs 3,000 crore of gains which will mitigate DTA markdown impact which we assume will be spread over three quarters," said Prabhudas Lilladher which expected net interest income to increase 12 percent and pre-provision operating profit to rise 24 percent YoY.

Motilal Oswal, which has buy call on the stock, expects the loan growth of 13 percent YoY, led by growth in retail book and deposit growth at 8 percent YoY. NII is expected to increase by 12 percent YoY due to lower interest reversals and stable margins, according to the brokerage.

Asset quality is the key thing to watch out for during the quarter as most analysts expect slippages to fall to around Rs 11,000-12,000 crore from Rs 16,995 crore seen in the June quarter. Non-performing assets could also see some improvement sequentially due to recovery from NPAs or write-offs.

"Stress addition is likely to come in at 2.2 percent levels, as we believe that most of the stress has been recorded in previous quarters. Developments on the IBC-related accounts and resolution of power assets remain a key monitorable," said Motilal Oswal which expected gross NPA at 7 percent (against 7.5 percent QoQ) and net NPAs at 2.8 percent (against 3.1 percent QoQ).

The market will also closely watch the commentary on telecom exposure as the Supreme Court has rejected the telecom companies' definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). The bank has exposure of around Rs 40,000-50,000 crore to telecom space.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 12:46 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #State Bank of India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Range of BS6 Cars
Future Begins Now with BS6