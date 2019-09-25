SBI falls 3% after Morgan Stanley downgrades to equal-weight, but raises EPS estimates

Share price of PSU bank major State Bank of India fell close to 3 percent intraday on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to equal-weight from overweight with target at Rs 330 per share.

The brokerage firm has however raised FY21 & F22 EPS estimates by 5 percent each, adding that tax rate cut outweighs lower margins. The firm believes that upside appears limited given uncertainty on asset quality and net interest margins.

State Bank of India has approached Sebi, seeking a one-time exception for mutual funds over a rule on segregation of assets so that they could be part of a resolution plan being worked on for Dewan Housing Finance.