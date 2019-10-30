SBI climbs 3% on healthy outlook for FY21, mgmt sees slippages falling sharply

Shares of State Bank of India rallied 3 percent intraday on October 30 after the management sees healthy growth in the next financial year 2020-21.

The stock jumped 13 percent in last 15 days amid better-than-expected earnings in September quarter. It was quoting at Rs 289, up Rs 8.50, or 3.03 percent on the BSE at 1300 hours IST.

While addressing analyst meet today, the management sees slippage ratio falling below 2 percent in the current financial year and expects less than 1.3 percent for FY21 against 1.6 percent in FY19.

“Overall, the baseline is Rs 32,000-34,000 crore for the bank, which is 1.6 percent of our current loan book. Ultimately, we have reached a situation where our gross slippages in not-so-good circumstances are not likely to exceed 2 percent,” Chairman Rajnish Kumar had said during press meet immediately after results announcement on October 25.

He added that the bank has started providing against slippages in advance, in alignment with the estimated costs. “Today, the provision which the bank is holding is more than the estimated loss given default,” Kumar had said.

SBI’s slippages halved in the September quarter to Rs Rs 8,805 crore, from Rs 16,212 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 10,725 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank’s slippage ratio eased to 2.18 percent in the second quarter, from 2.83 percent in the previous quarter.

Corporate slippages are seen around Rs 22,000 crore in FY20 and Rs 12,000 crore in FY21 against Rs 10,244 crore in FY19 while retail slippages in FY20 are seen around Rs 24,000 crore and Rs 20,000 crore in FY21 against Rs 22,494 crore in FY19, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting the lender.

The company sees provision coverage ratio improving to 84 percent this year and further to 88 percent in next year against 78.73 percent in FY19, it added.

The bank had used its entire proceeds of around Rs 3,500 crore gained from the sale of 4.5 percent stake in its life insurance subsidiary to make upfront provisions against two bulky stressed accounts—Rs 2,600 crore for a power company and rest for a housing finance company.

As a result, its provision coverage ratio increased to 81.23 percent in the July-September period, as compared to 70.74 percent in the same quarter last year.

SBI reported a 3-fold jump to Rs 3,012 crore in the second quarter net profits on the back of its divestment in life insurance arm. However, the lender decided to defer shifting to a new tax regime until the March quarter.

The bank expects credit cost lower than 1.80 percent in the current financial year and less than 1 percent in FY21 against 2.66 percent in previous year.

The country's largest lender is expected to continue to report double-digit growth in loans. "We see credit growth at more than 10 percent in the current year and 12 percent in FY21 against 11.96 percent in FY19," it said.