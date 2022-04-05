SBI Cards and Payments Services decline 4% following report promoter stake sale

SBI Cards And Payment Services Ltd.

SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd recorded a series of block deals on Tuesday with around 29.4 million shares or 3 percent stake in the company changing hands in two bunched trades, Bloomberg reported. Details of the buyers and sellers were not available.

Shares of SBI Cards had opened sharply lower. At 9.30am, the stock was trading at Rs 843 on the BSE, down 3.8 percent from its previous close.

Earlier on Monday, Moneycontrol had reported that private equity firm Carlyle Group will sell its entire stake in SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd for as much as Rs 2558 crore, according to deal terms seen by Moneycontrol.

CA Rover Holdings, a Carlyle entity which, as of the December 2021 quarter, held 29.20 million shares or 3.09 percent stake in SBI Cards, will sell its entire stake in the firm, through a block trade.

The shares, offered between Rs 851.50 and Rs 876.75 apiece, represents around 3 percent discount to the current market price, the report added.

Citigroup is the sole book-running manager to the deal.

SBI Cards began operations in 1998 as a joint venture with GE Capital Corp. Carlyle, in 2017, had acquired 26 per cent stake in SBI Cards from GE group for Rs2,000 crore. It had also made a partial exit in the SBI Cards IPO that hit the market in March 2020. Since then the private equity firm has consistently reduced stake.