SBI Card shares rebound after weak listing; experts suggest accumulating in phases

Shares of SBI Cards & Payment Services recouped some of the previous day's (first day of trade) losses on March 17, gaining 6 percent intraday amid value buying and recovery in the equity market.

The stock had lost 9.5 percent on the first day of trading on March 16 to close at Rs 683.20 against issue price of Rs 755 per share, which was largely on expected lines due to sell-off in equity markets globally.

It was trading at Rs 722, up Rs 38.80, or 5.68 percent, with a market capitalisation of Rs 67,731.65 crore on the BSE at 1055 hours IST.

Earlier, before the issue opened for subscription during March 2-5, experts had expected that it would get a market cap of more than Rs 1-1.1 lakh crore on listing as there was an expectation of premium listing at around Rs 1,000-1,100 per share, but the way novel coronavirus tightened its grip on equities, the premium had started falling considerably and turned into discount just before the listing.

As per the latest global data, more than 1.68 lakh people are already infected by the virus with more than 6,600 deaths worldwide.

However, today the markets turned quite volatile, though there has been a bit of short-covering in most beaten-down stocks, value buying in quality stocks as they are available at attractive valuations and global recovery.

The BSE Sensex was up 118.89 points at 31,508.96 after falling more than 2,700 in the previous session. The Nifty50 held its support level of 9,100 and traded 52.70 points higher at 9,250.10.

The stock is expected to remain volatile given the current market conditions, but all analysts remain bullish on the stock given the strong fundamentals and support from parent State Bank of India, the country's largest lender.

"One can look for accumulate stock in phases with long term view for a one year target Rs 1,100-1,150 per share. We assume favourable industry growth dynamics with strong levers like rising discretionary spends and significantly underpenetrated Indian Credit Card Industry in place to drive sustainable, profitable growth gives SBI Card a competitive advantage for long term play," Prashanth Tapse, AVP Research at Mehta Equities told Moneycontrol.

Manali Bhatia, Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers also said given top 4 players including SBI dominating more than 70 percent market share (FY19), SBI's strong parentage, sound fundamentals, niche business and extreme growth outlook, SBI Card to command high P/E and will get an advantage for the same.

"We still remain bullish for the stock for the price target of Rs 1,250 in next 1 year," she added.

SBI Card is the second-largest credit card issuer in India with a market share of 18.1 percent after HDFC Bank (around 27 percent) and is also the second-largest company in terms of credit card spends.