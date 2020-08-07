172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|save-the-date-mcpro-exclusive-interview-with-motilal-oswals-raamdeo-agrawal-on-august-12-5661131.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 04:29 PM IST

Save The Date: MCPro exclusive interview with Motilal Oswal's Raamdeo Agrawal on August 12

Agrawal will also talk about how investors should view earnings forecasts, and how to identify sectors that will do well in a world changed by COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Read what Raamdeo Agrawal, Joint MD, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has to say about a range of topics, in an exclusive MC Pro interview coming up on August 12.

The discussion will cover topics like the implications of a decade of global central bank liquidity for the markets, how to choose stocks based on a top- down approach. Agrawal will also talk about how investors should view earnings forecasts, and how to identify sectors that will do well in a world changed by COVID-19.

Click on "Add to Calendar" and we will remind you to tune in!
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 04:25 pm

