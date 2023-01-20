 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saurabh Mukherjea’s Marcellus ends love affair with Relaxo Footwears after calling its chappals wealth creators

Shubham Raj
Jan 20, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Some market experts call the reversal a courageous call that saves investors from underperformance

“This chappal is an instrument of enormous wealth creation,” says Saurah Mukherjea, displaying Rs 103 chappals in his hand in a video of presentation posted on Youtube. “This chappal is a monopoly.”

The chappal (known as a flip-flop in the West) in question was made by Relaxo Footwears, shares of which were owned by Mukherjea’s funds. Marcellus Investment Managers, the portfolio management services (PMS) provider founded by the star fund manager, said it has exited Relaxo Footwears a year after that video was posted.

“Our recent channel checks raised market share loss concerns for Relaxo in two major categories — open footwear (specifically the ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and polyurethane segments) and sports shoes,” said Marcellus in its latest newsletter, dated January 18.

Mukherjea and the funds promoted by him are known for holding stocks over the long term. A firm believer in buying dominant businesses that churn free cash year after year, Mukherjea has held on to some multibaggers despite facing massive drawdowns in stock prices. A good example is Asian Paints, which, Mukherjea says he continues to accumulate.

The move comes after Mukherjea had gone to great lengths to promote Relaxo. He is known to be very vocal about stocks he owns.

It is not clear if the sell call on Relaxo shows a change in his overall investment strategy or qualifies as an investment mistake. An email sent to Mukherjea did not elicit any response.