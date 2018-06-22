App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saurabh Mukherjea suggests moving away from midcaps to derisk your portfolio

The other way to look at this approach would be to look at high quality companies and the ones with good track record revenue growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as midcaps look to come to terms with the fall in recent past, experts such as Saurabh Mukherjea of Ambit Capital feel that the money will further move away towards largecaps.

Factors such as cost of finance and input costs, among others, have put pressure on midcaps and it is difficult to sustain, he told CNBC-TV18. “We are repositioning away from midcaps and it makes sense to derisk the portfolio. One could look towards pharmaceuticals and FMCG,” he told the channel.

The other way to look at this approach would be to look at high-quality companies and the ones with good track record revenue growth.

Speaking on pharmaceuticals, he said the earnings momentum has been tepid. Having said that, if the rupee punches through 70 per dollar, then the sector could be a good bet.

Going forward, he also expects more rate hikes from the central bank on the back of higher inflationary trends. “Headline inflation is around 5 percent, which is an uncomfortable one. So, more rate hikes are on the way. I don’t believe that the RBI can do with only one rate hike.”
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 11:20 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

