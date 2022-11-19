 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Saurabh Mukherjea sees investment in stronger companies as key to wealth creation

Moneycontrol News
Nov 19, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST

Says, foreign investors will rush to invest in Indian equities in large numbers in the coming years.

Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Marcellus Investment Managers, shared his views on the key to creating wealth in Indian equities.

Speaking at PMSBazaar's Alternative Investment Summit on Friday, the financial market veteran said that with consolidation in the economy, a strong company will get stronger in every sector, and he believes that wealth creation in India over a long period of time will come from these strong companies.

Read here | IT stocks a must for a high-quality portfolio, says Marcellus’ Mukherjea

At the event, Mukherjea also said he believes that foreign investors will rush to invest in Indian equities in large numbers in the coming years.

He continues to believe that India could see a doubling of FII investments if western money moves out of the Chinese stock market.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 two weeks back, he had expressed his view, “There is $3.5 trillion of western money invested in the Chinese stock market and I reckon that some portion of that will move to India. Even if a fifth of that moves to India over the next three years, you are basically looking at a doubling of FII investments in the Indian stock market.”