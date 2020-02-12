App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Saurabh Mukherjea prefers paint, private bank stocks as economic recovery begins

Mukherjea also said he is also positive on the auto sector and have had Eicher Motors in the portfolio for five-six months.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India's remarkable credit policy and commitment to support the banking sector is expected to bring fairly significant economic recovery over the next 12 months, said Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

“The discussions I have had with lenders over the last two-three days suggests that there is a very high possibility that the RBI policy will lead to a revival in credit disbursal," said Mukherjea. He prefers Axis Bank and DCB Bank.

Mukherjea said he is also positive on the auto sector and have had Eicher Motors in the portfolio for five-six months.

Close

"If you are a braver soul out there, you might want to look at Ashok Leyland. Given how volatile the stock is, it is not one for our portfolios but Ashok Leyland could also be a potential play on an economic recovery,” he added.

related news

Stock market strategy

Barring the massive fallout from the outbreak of the coronavirus, various signs indicate that the economy is heading towards a recovery in the next fiscal, said Mukherjea, adding that good auto-plays and good private sector banks are a sensible way to play it.

"I would advise people to leave the high beta names from real estate, steel, construction aside, where there are broader challenges around the balance sheet and governance,” he noted.

According to him, general insurance is an extremely interesting space in India. “We have ICICI Lombard and some of the insurance stocks in our portfolios. This is a good sector with lots of long-term scopes,” he said.

Paint stocks

Mukherjea said Marcellus Investment Managers continues to have Asian Paints, Berger Paints and Pidilite Industries in most of its portfolios and is always looking out for more opportunities in that space.

"It is a natural area for long-term oriented investors to make money. There are multiple drivers at play. In each of these segments of home building, you have one-two champions who look to pull off what Asian and Berger have done in paints. We made good money on Asian, Berger and Pidilite. Hopefully, we will make money for many years to come,” he further mentioned.

Source: CNBC-TV18

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 05:06 pm

tags #Marcellus Investment #Saurabh Mukherjea #video

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.