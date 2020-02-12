Saurabh Mukherjea prefers paint, private bank stocks as economic recovery begins

The Reserve Bank of India's remarkable credit policy and commitment to support the banking sector is expected to bring fairly significant economic recovery over the next 12 months, said Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

“The discussions I have had with lenders over the last two-three days suggests that there is a very high possibility that the RBI policy will lead to a revival in credit disbursal," said Mukherjea. He prefers Axis Bank and DCB Bank.

Mukherjea said he is also positive on the auto sector and have had Eicher Motors in the portfolio for five-six months.

"If you are a braver soul out there, you might want to look at Ashok Leyland. Given how volatile the stock is, it is not one for our portfolios but Ashok Leyland could also be a potential play on an economic recovery,” he added.

Stock market strategy

Barring the massive fallout from the outbreak of the coronavirus, various signs indicate that the economy is heading towards a recovery in the next fiscal, said Mukherjea, adding that good auto-plays and good private sector banks are a sensible way to play it.

"I would advise people to leave the high beta names from real estate, steel, construction aside, where there are broader challenges around the balance sheet and governance,” he noted.

According to him, general insurance is an extremely interesting space in India. “We have ICICI Lombard and some of the insurance stocks in our portfolios. This is a good sector with lots of long-term scopes,” he said.

Paint stocks

Mukherjea said Marcellus Investment Managers continues to have Asian Paints, Berger Paints and Pidilite Industries in most of its portfolios and is always looking out for more opportunities in that space.

"It is a natural area for long-term oriented investors to make money. There are multiple drivers at play. In each of these segments of home building, you have one-two champions who look to pull off what Asian and Berger have done in paints. We made good money on Asian, Berger and Pidilite. Hopefully, we will make money for many years to come,” he further mentioned.