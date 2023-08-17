Saurabh Mukherjea-led Marcellus adds RHI Magnesita to Little Champs portfolio

RHI Magnesita has underperformed the market in recent months, despite positivity expressed by Marcellus.

Saurabh Mukherjea-led Marcellus Investment Managers has added RHI Magnesita India to its Little Champs portfolio, which primarily invests in smallcap stocks, the portfolio management services (PMS) provider said.

RHI Magnesita India (RHIM India) is the Indian subsidiary of RHI Magnesita (RHIM Global), a global leader in manufacturing and servicing of refractories with a 30 percent market share (ex-China).

Refractories are non-metallic material having very high melting points enabling their usage as an internal lining in furnaces, kilns or any other vessels in the metal, cement and glass industries.

Marcellus said it had added the stock to its portfolio with a view that refractories are of critical nature to manufacturers, and RHI Magnesita is a leader with continuous investment in research and development in the country.

“Even though refractories accounts for only 2-3 percent of the overall cost, the customer's plants cannot commence production without refractories. Given the low-cost but critical impact of refractories, a customer demands products with the highest quality and longest life, thereby reducing the downtime risks,” said Marcellus in a note.

RHI Magnesita has underperformed in the market in recent months, despite the positivity expressed by Marcellus. The stock is up barely 6 percent and 8 percent in the last three and six months, respectively. In the same period, BSE Industrials Index has delivered 22 and 31 percent returns. In the last month though, RHI Magnesita has zoomed 14 percent, which might also reflect the buying by Marcellus.

The money manager added that RHIM India’s leadership in the Indian refractory market is underpinned by its superior product quality. According to Marcellus, its channel checks suggest that RHIM India is a dominant player in the refractory industry with a 40 percent plus market share in the Basic Oxygen furnace + Laddle segments.

“In the last five years, RHIM India has been on an acquisition spree wherein it has added various flywheels and gained new capabilities. For instance, by merging all the subsidiaries of RHIM Global into RHIM India (listed entity), RHIM Global has aligned its interest with that of the minority shareholders,” said Marcellus.

