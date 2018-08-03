App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 09:24 PM IST

Saudi Arabia pumped less crude oil in July: OPEC sources

Supply to the market - domestically and for export - may differ from production depending on the movement of barrels in and out of storage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia pumped around 10.290 million barrels per day of crude in July, two OPEC sources said on Friday, down about 200,000 bpd from a month earlier.

The amount of oil supplied to the market in July was slightly higher at 10.380 million bpd, the sources said.

Supply to the market - domestically and for export - may differ from production depending on the movement of barrels in and out of storage.

Saudi Arabia told the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries that the kingdom pumped 10.488 million bpd of crude oil in June, an increase of 458,000 bpd from the production figure it submitted for May.

However, crude supply to the market in June was higher than wellhead production at 10.579 million bpd, a figure that includes domestic consumption and all exports, including from storage tanks.

OPEC agreed with Russia and other oil-producing allies in June to raise output from July, with Saudi Arabia pledging a "measurable" supply boost.

OPEC and the non-OPEC producers said they would raise supply by returning to 100 percent compliance with previously agreed output cuts, after months of underproduction. That would mean a roughly 1 million bpd increase in output.

Brent oil futures steadied on Friday as the market focused on bearish longer-term factors after gains in the previous session, which were driven by US crude inventories at a major hub falling to their lowest in nearly four years.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 09:06 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #markets

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.