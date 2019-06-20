Satin Creditcare Network falls 3% despite reduction in pledged shares

Satin Creditcare Network fell 3 percent intraday on June 20 despite the company reduced pledged shares by paying the loan.

The non-banking finance company said pledged shares of promoters of the company reduced from 52.88 percent to 26.52 percent (pledge as a percentage of promoters holding).

Promoter holding in the company as of June 20, 2019 stood at 27.94 percent, of which now 26.52 percent remained as pledged shares.