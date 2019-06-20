Satin Creditcare Network falls 3% despite reduction in pledged shares

Promoter holding in the company as of June 20, 2019 stood at 27.94 percent, of which now 26.52 percent remained as pledged shares
Satin Creditcare Network fell 3 percent intraday on June 20 despite the company reduced pledged shares by paying the loan.
The non-banking finance company said pledged shares of promoters of the company reduced from 52.88 percent to 26.52 percent (pledge as a percentage of promoters holding).
Promoter holding in the company as of June 20, 2019 stood at 27.94 percent, of which now 26.52 percent remained as pledged shares.
At 0920 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 291.00, down Rs 6.15, or 2.07 percent on the BSE.
