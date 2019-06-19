Satin Creditcare Network falls 3% after promoter pledges equity

Promoter Trishashna Holdings & Investments Private Limited held 24.26 percent stake in the company as of June 19
Satin Creditcare Network shares fell 3 percent intraday on June 19 after promoter pledged its 1 percent equity stake on June 18.
The non-banking finance company stock was quoting at Rs 282.60, down Rs 5.80, or 2.01 percent on the BSE at 1339 hours IST.
Satin Creditcare informed exchanges that the company availed loan from Piramal Finance and as collateral, it pledged 5 lakh equity shares held in the company's name in favour of Piramal Trusteeship Services Private Limited on June 18.
With this, total shares under pledge increased to 13.23 lakh (representing 2.7 percent of total paid-up equity) from 8.23 lakh shares (1.68 percent), it said.Promoter Trishashna Holdings & Investments Private Limited held 24.26 percent stake in the company as of June 19.