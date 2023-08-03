SAT stays Sebi debarment order on Apex Frozen Foods' CMD, wife, son-in-law

According to the Sebi investigators, he, his wife and their son-in-law bought shares during the UPSI (unpublished price sensitive information) period.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed the debarment order passed by the market regulator against the Chairman and Managing Director of Apex Frozen Foods Satyanarayana Murthy Karuturi, his wife Padmavathi Karuturi and their son-in-law Ravi Kanth Sankuratri till the pendency of their appeal.

The tribunal’s order dated August 2, however, has asked the three to deposit the disgorgement amount and pay the penalty given in the regulator’s order within four weeks.

On August 3, the stock had closed at Rs 223.3 or 3 percent higher than its previous close.

Also read: MC Exclusive: Top brokerages among more than 90 facing Sebi heat for 'partnership' with Tradetron

On March 28, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) restrained the three from accessing the securities market for two years from the date of the order for violation of insider trading regulations. It also asked them to forego the illegal notional gains from this of more than Rs 91 lakh in total, along with interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum from November 15, 2017, till the date of payment.

The capital markets regulator had also fined the three Rs 32 lakh for the same.

Sebi investigated the scrip of the company between September 4, 2017, and February 28, 2018, after seeing unusual trading activity in it after the release of its quarterly (the one ended September 2017) results.

That quarter the company made a profit of Rs 22 crore versus Rs 16.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. This information was shared with top management, including the company’s CMD Satyanarayana Murthy Karuturi on November 4. The results were shared with the exchanges on November 14, 2017.

The Sebi order noted, “In the month of November and December 2017, it kept on increasing and moved to a closing price of Rs 841.65 on December 29, 2017, i.e. it registered a rise of 73.54percent in 32 trading days after touching a high price of Rs 939 on December 7, 2017.”

According to the investigators, Karuturi, his wife and their son-in-law bought shares during the UPSI (unpublished price sensitive information) period, which is against the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT Regulations).