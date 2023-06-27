English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    SAT stays Sebi ban on IIFL Securities from adding clients

    Sebi had on June 20 prohibited IIFL Securities from accepting new clients for two years. After the stay on the orde, the IIFL Securities stock rallied over 5.5 percent on the NSE

    Moneycontrol News
    June 27, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST
    IISL Securities

    IIFL Securities was accused of misusing client funds.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on June 27 stayed the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s June 20 order against IIFL Securities over misusing client funds.

    Sebi had prohibited IIFL Securities from accepting new clients for two years.

    After the stay on the Sebi order, the IIFL Securities stock rallied over 5.5 percent on the NSE and, at 12 noon, the stock was quoting Rs 63.70.

    “The Noticee didn’t assign its accounts appropriate nomenclature wherein it was keeping clients’ monies so as to clearly label them as ‘client accounts’. Additionally, it was mixing clients’ funds with its own funds before using those mixed funds for its own proprietary usage. In the end, it was using funds of its credit balance clients’ to not only fund trades of its debit balance clients but also to fund its own trades," the markets regulator said in its order.

    Also Read: IIFL Securities-5 Paisa Merger: Now what?

    Related stories

    IIFL Securities had clarified to the exchanges that the order pertained to inspections carried out for different periods between April 2011 and January 2017, which was prior to the issuance of the Enhanced Supervision Circular on September 26, 2016 by Sebi. This was made effective from July 1, 2017.

    "The Sebi order applies the said circular retrospectively even while confirming that after the circular becoming effective there has been no non-compliance with the same," the broking firm had said.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: ##5Paisa #Buzzing Stocks #IIFL Securities
    first published: Jun 27, 2023 12:25 pm