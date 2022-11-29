SAT lifts bar on Lyka Labs from accessing capital markets

The SEBI Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has lifted the ban imposed on pharmaceutical company Lyka Labs from accessing the capital markets, the pharma company told stock exchanges on November 29.

Lyka Labs was debarred from buying, selling or dealing in securities in June 2020 by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in a matter pertaining to the alleged manipulation in issuance of global depository receipts (GDR).

The company was also prohibited from issuing prospectus, offer documents or advertisements soliciting money from the public.

The debarment was to remain in force for three years, till June 2023.

"Now, we wish to inform you that the SEBI Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, vide its order dated 23rd November 2022, (received by the company on 29th November 2022) has reduced the above debarment period of the company, from accessing the capital Market and deal in the securities, from three years to the period already undergone," Lyka Labs said.

In view of the order, the company was now free to access the capital market and deal in the securities, it added.

The shares of Lyka Labs, at the time of writing this report, were trading at Rs 144.45 at the BSE, which was 1.83 percent higher than the previous day's close.

Moneycontrol News

