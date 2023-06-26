Sapphire Foods India holder likely to sell three million shares via block deal at Rs 1,345-1,391 per share

Sapphire Foods is one of the largest restaurant operators in the Indian subcontinent, operating more than 400 KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell restaurants across India, Sri Lanka & the Maldives.

Sapphire Foods India holder is likely to sell three million shares via block deal at Rs 1,345-1,391 per share, according to term sheet agreements.

The KFC and Pizza Hut's India holder seeks to raise $51 million via placement, the term sheet showed on June 26.

Meanwhile, shares of Sapphire Foods on June 26 closed 2.38 percent higher at Rs 1,393.95 apiece on BSE.

Sapphire Foods is backed by a consortium of leading Private Equity firms, Samara Capital, Goldman Sachs, CX Partners, and Edelweiss Private Equity, and is managed by a team of professionals.

Further, Sapphire Foods had posted a profit jump of 411.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 135.48 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 26.50 crore in the same quarter last year. The company had posted revenue from operations at Rs 560.41 crore, up 12.8 percent from Rs 496.83 in the year-ago period. Sapphire Foods’ India revenue delivered growth of 23 percent. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 98.2 crore, down 1.5 per cent on-year.

It was set up in September 2015, by the acquisition of about 250 KFC and Pizza Hut Stores in India and Sri Lanka.