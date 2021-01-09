Santosh Joseph of Germinate Investor Services decodes 3 reasons behind rally in small, midcaps

Santosh Joseph, Founder and Managing Partner, Germinate Investor Services LLP, is not surprised by the gains seen in mid and smallcap stocks. They were due for a mean reversion after a lull of three years, he says. In an interview to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand, Joseph says more than the market levels, investors should keep a tab on liquidity and interest rates. Edited excerpts:



Q) It was a volatile week for markets but both Sensex and Nifty managed to hit fresh record highs. What led to the price action?

A) The global economy, our domestic economy and the market movements are now in the new normal phase. We had an exaggerated sell-off due to fear of uncertainty during the initial months of COVID and now the world is gradually coming to terms with the pandemic. As a result, markets are going up due to strong liquidity-led flows to the surprise of many.