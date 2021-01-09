Santosh Joseph of Germinate Investor Services decodes 3 reasons behind rally in small, midcaps

Santosh Joseph, Founder and Managing Partner, Germinate Investor Services LLP, is not surprised by the gains seen in mid and smallcap stocks. They were due for a mean reversion after a lull of three years, he says. In an interview to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand, Joseph says more than the market levels, investors should keep a tab on liquidity and interest rates. Edited excerpts:
Q) It was a volatile week for markets but both Sensex and Nifty managed to hit fresh record highs. What led to the price action?
A) The global economy, our domestic economy and the market movements are now in the new normal phase. We had an exaggerated sell-off due to fear of uncertainty during the initial months of COVID and now the world is gradually coming to terms with the pandemic. As a result, markets are going up due to strong liquidity-led flows to the surprise of many.
Q) What are the important levels one should watch out for in the coming week?
A) At this stage, it's better to keep a watch on liquidity and interest rate action more than the market levels. We are already at rich market valuations based on many acceptable valuation parameters.
Q) Small & midcaps outperformed during the week. What is supporting the broader market indices?
A) The mid and smallcap performance has been due for a mean reversion after a lull of three years. Broader markets are supported by a few factors:
- First is the huge liquidity inflow as a result of more investors getting back to investing as the world has come to terms with the pandemic
- Second is the hordes of new investors with a high-risk appetite who are keen to look beyond the largecaps
- Third is the availability of quality midcaps and smallcaps at relatively attractive valuations
Q) What is your view of the December quarter earnings? Do you think the road to double-digit earnings will broaden from here?
A) Earnings will be better compared to the earlier quarters. There will be a clear differentiation between the performers and laggards. Improved double-digit earnings will still take time and it may be a few more quarters.
Q) FII flows seem to be losing momentum, something which can be seen from the week gone by. Do you think the momentum is fading?
A) FII flows are a key to this rally and any material change will have an impact on this market. The flows and momentum we see today can't be easily guessed in terms of stoppage or further increase. We have to take it as it comes.
Q) Has the market's texture changed from buy-on-dips to sell-on-rallies?
A) Buy on dips has been rewarding for a record nine months now. We still don’t have an inflection point to decide to sell on rallies.
Santosh Joseph With a vast industry experience across Banking, Insurance and Asset Management, Santosh started Germinate in the year 2016 with a group of highly passionate and experienced professionals, looking to create a positive impact in the wealth management space. An alumnus of IIM – Bangalore, Santosh was the Vice President Sales, DSP BlackRock Investment.