Santa rally for Railway stocks | Tactical bets ahead of upcoming Union Budget spur buying

Dipti Sharma
Dec 02, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

An upmove in these stocks is largely due to tactical buying ahead of the upcoming Union Budget. Additionally, decent growth visibility because of a likely increase in railway capital expenditure has also propped up sentiment for the sector.

There seems to be an early Santa rally for railway stocks with investors rushing to buy shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC).

An uptick in these stocks is largely due to tactical buying ahead of the upcoming Union budget. Additionally, decent growth visibility because of a likely increase in railway capital expenditure has also propped up sentiment for the sector, according to market participants.

Divestment & likely leg-up in capex

There was a news report that the government might divest up to 10 percent stake in RailTel Corporation of India, RVNL and four other listed railway firms, which also boosted investor sentiment for the sector, especially listed railway companies.

“Expectations around meaningful divestment in public sector rail units is a critical element in driving investor interest in the segment,” said Nirav Karkera, head of research at online brokerage Fisdom, while adding that prospects of a significant expansion in fleet and policy orientation towards achieving a more optimal road-rail freight mix has also enthused investors.