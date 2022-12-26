Santa brings Christmas cheer to markets: Key factors that helped indices settle in the green

After a volatile week when the Nifty shed ~2.5 percent, the Indian markets staged a strong comeback on Monday (December 26), a day after Christmas. Santa seemed to have finally brought some cheer as the markets recovered most of the losses incurred on Friday (December 24) and snapped their four-day losing streak.

At close, the 30-share BSE Sensex was up 721 points or 1.2 percent at 60,566 while the broader Nifty gained 208 points or 1.17 percent to close above the 18,000 level at 18,015.

The onslaught of negative news last week regarding the spread of COVID, growth in the US economy, longer than anticipated rate hike cycle, and global recession, among other factors finally gave way to some positivity which raised investor confidence and brought cheer to the equity markets.

Following are the factors that resulted in today’s bounce back:

Russia ready to negotiate on Ukraine

This geo-political factor has been one of the core reasons apart from COVID that has impacted the global economy and equity markets adversely. The crisis in Eastern Europe which had been brewing for almost a year is finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown his country’s willingness to negotiate with Ukraine which might finally put an end to this long-drawn battle between the two countries that are rich in oil, gas, minerals, commodities, etc. An end to the war will ensure stability in the global prices for these resources and will also help stem their demand. A big positive for the markets today.

Lower-than-expected rise in US CPI Inflation

The US CPI inflation witnessed a lower-than-expected rise. The US consumer prices increased by just 0.1 percent last month, which is less than the 0.2 percent increase expected by economists. The inflation has been showing signs of tapering down lately. This shows that the steps taken by the US Fed in containing the speed of increase in inflation are finally showing desired results. This is a step in the right direction that can prompt the US Fed to slightly soften its aggressive stance of monetary tightening which in turn will ease pressure on equity markets.

Bank of Japan to continue with easy policy

The Bank of Japan enthused confidence in equity markets as it indicated that it will continue on the path of easy monetary policy for some time to come. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday brushed aside the chance of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy. The Governor, while commenting on BOJ's decision last week to widen the allowance band around its yield target, said that the decision was aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of its ultra-easy monetary policy, and was not a step toward withdrawing its massive stimulus programme.

Value Buying

After a sharp fall of 3 percent in the last three trading sessions, value buying was seen at lower levels as all sectors ended in green except Pharma, which bucked the overall positive trend and ended in the red.

Broader markets came into action today after three consecutive weeks of decline and pipped the Nifty in terms of performance. The Nifty Midcap 100 gained 2.7 percent while Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 3.8 percent. The advance-decline ratio jumped to 5.43:1.

“In the absence of any major global events due to year-end holidays, we expect the market to remain sideways to positive based on news flows”, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Defensive stocks underperformed today while cyclicals staged a smart bounce back.